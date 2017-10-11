Lakewood’s 11th Annual Truck and Tractor Day is Oct. 14

We’re a week away from the best free Fall Festival in the South Sound: the 11th Annual Truck and Tractor Day.

Presented by WSECU, this year’s event will feature something for everyone. We’ll have big rigs for kids – and adults – to climb aboard, honk the horn and see what life is like behind the wheel. We’ll also provide free hayrides for the family around our beautiful Fort Steilacoom Park, and don’t forget all the great kids activities.

The Children’s Museum of Tacoma and Bricks 4 Kidz will be there with arts and craft activities, we’ll have live music by Seattle-based Squirrel Butter and Lakewood’s very own Original House of Donuts will be on hand to supply our “Donut on a String” game. Come play and see just how hard it is the eat a doughnut with no hands.

There is also a giant slingshot to launch pumpkins and kids will be given a free hard hat and pumpkins to decorate (while supplies last). Admission is free and food for purchase will be available from food trucks.

We hope that you’ll join us Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. for this quintessential Fall event.

**We ask all parents to please fill out a waiver before participating in the event. To save time you can fill yours out in advance and bring it along. Truck and Tractor Day waiver.

Check out these pictures from past Truck and Tractor Days: