Lakewold Gardens to host 19th Beautiful Tables Showcase

Submitted by Lakewold Gardens

The 19th Annual Beautiful Tables Showcase (Nov. 2-5 10 am-4 pm daily) honors Eulalie Wagner, the former owner and visionary behind Lakewold Gardens, who is duly noted as a consummate gardener and hostess. Her elegant soirees are legendary and this event evokes her gracious spirit while offering the visitor ideas to continue the tradition of entertaining at home.

This kick-off to the holiday season provides a perfect time to visit Lakewold in its full fall glory and tour the Wagner House and enjoy over 30 beautifully decorated tables.

Admission: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Discount available for groups of 10 or more if scheduled in advance. Pre-sale of tickets is not available.