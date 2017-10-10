This Little Piggie Needs to Go Home

Submitted by Jerry Dunlap
After pulling into our drive way on Crestwood Dr. last Saturday night, I heard a strange sound in our side yard. A small black animal was emitting a low snorting noise. Because it was dark I really didn’t get a good view of the animal as it scooted away. However, Sunday morning reveled the small animal to be a pig.
My first thought was, “I need to let Joe Boyle know there’s a bigger issue in Lakewood than the Rental Inspection Guidelines.” Surely Joe would be able to quickly generate an article for The Suburban Times alerting the citizens of Lakewood of this “Mini Swine” pestilence.
Realizing Joe could already be suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome due to typing a myriad of recent submissions to The Suburban Times, I decided to send in the information.
I called Animal Control to alert them of “This little piggy needs to go wee, wee, wee all the way to somebody’s home.” The recording directed me to call 911 if I considered the animal dangerous. Well, I didn’t consider the little pig a danger to anyone so I just left my phone number.
As of Monday afternoon, we’ve seen the little fellow four or five times. We’ve discovered it doesn’t like carrots. Or, maybe it doesn’t like having carrots tossed at him/her. It does have an identification tag on its back. The only complaint we have is there appears to be piggy droppings in our yard.
Comments
Fae crabill says
Good for you Jerry, maybe you could find something that might interest Dave Anderson
Joseph Boyle says
Jerry, I think you are going about the pig problem in the wrong manner. When you toss carrots to a pig he thinks you are acting like a Democrat.
What you need to do is steal a shopping cart. While my moral compass has always thought stealing shopping carts to be wrong, if you use the City of Lakewood’s standard which helped them push the RIP forward, stealing shopping carts is okay. If anyone catches you wheeling a shopping off the mall property, just use the City of Lakewood’s words, “Everyone else is doing it.”
Once you have the shopping cart, push it up to you your house or I should say, swine environment.
Tip the shopping cart upside down and jack up one edge using a stick. Tie 75’ of cord to the stick. Now toss your carrots under the shopping cart. Here is where you act like a Republican by making the pig work for his carrots.
Jerry, you then need to hide in your landscape tightly clutching the other end of the cord. Once the pig is feasting on the carrots, pull the string which will cause the shopping cart to come crashing down around the pig like the real estate market of 2008.
As the police say, take custody of the pig. Tip the cart over and wheel the pig to the Lakewood Police Precinct. Toss a blanket in the shopping cart so when you present the pig to Chief Michael Zaro as his new police mascot, you can tell him it is a pig in a blanket.
I have to stop writing now as my “carpet” tunnel is starting to flare up.
Joseph Boyle
Jerry Dunlap says
Great return of serve.
Jerry Dunlap
Trish Lewis says
You two are so funny!
Walt Somers says
Clearly Joe doesn’t have CTS but he does have idee vice.