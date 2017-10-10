This Little Piggie Needs to Go Home

Submitted by Jerry Dunlap

After pulling into our drive way on Crestwood Dr. last Saturday night, I heard a strange sound in our side yard. A small black animal was emitting a low snorting noise. Because it was dark I really didn’t get a good view of the animal as it scooted away. However, Sunday morning reveled the small animal to be a pig.

My first thought was, “I need to let Joe Boyle know there’s a bigger issue in Lakewood than the Rental Inspection Guidelines.” Surely Joe would be able to quickly generate an article for The Suburban Times alerting the citizens of Lakewood of this “Mini Swine” pestilence.

Realizing Joe could already be suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome due to typing a myriad of recent submissions to The Suburban Times, I decided to send in the information.

I called Animal Control to alert them of “This little piggy needs to go wee, wee, wee all the way to somebody’s home.” The recording directed me to call 911 if I considered the animal dangerous. Well, I didn’t consider the little pig a danger to anyone so I just left my phone number.

As of Monday afternoon, we’ve seen the little fellow four or five times. We’ve discovered it doesn’t like carrots. Or, maybe it doesn’t like having carrots tossed at him/her. It does have an identification tag on its back. The only complaint we have is there appears to be piggy droppings in our yard.