Tacoma’s Frank Gavaldon names CWU Distinguished Alum

Tacoma’s Frank Gavaldon was honored with a Central Washington University Distinguished Alumni Award at the October 6, 2017 alumni awards and 50-year reunion banquet.

Gavaldon exemplifies the traits that set Distinguished Alumni honorees apart. He is a disabled Marine Corp Veteran, who served three tours of duty in Vietnam. Gavaldon received the honor and distinction of assisting General Al Gray, 29th Commandant for the Marine Corps, in laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Gavaldon retired from the City of Tacoma as a Civil Rights Investigator in December of 2011, but has not given up his passion and commitment to assist individuals who have been victims of discrimination. In 2012, he formed the Tacoma Human Rights Council, a non-profit agency with a mission to eliminate discrimination in the United States.

Among the many awards and achievements that Gavaldon has received, many of them are Distinguished Alumni awards. He has also been honored for many community service projects and continues to be recognized by the U.S. Marine Corps for his outstanding service.