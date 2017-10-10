Steilacoom Kiwanis pancake Breakfast fundraiser October 14, 8-10 am

Submitted by Steilacoom Kiwanis Club

The Steilacoom Kiwanis Club will host Breakfast on Saturday, 14 October, from 8:00-10:00 AM at the Topside Bar and Grill. Proceeds will benefit the schools, students and communities of Steilacoom, DuPont and Anderson Island. Come on down for a great breakfast with your friends. Cost $10, tickets at the door. Each ticket will include a raffle number. The owner of the winning raffle number, chosen at the end of the breakfast, will receive a palatial Seahawks-themed bird house. (Winner need not be present to win.) We look forward to seeing you at the Breakfast. Save the date.

