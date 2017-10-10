Raiders Baseball and Softball Players Selling Halloween Game Tickets

Submitted by Jeff Beha

Pierce Men’s Baseball and Women’s Softball (at both Puyallup and Fort Steilacoom) are selling tickets for the 2017 Halloween Softball Game to be held on Wed., Oct. 26th at Heritage Field’s Baseball Field. The game will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are being sold now for the hottest Halloween party in Puyallup. Bring your friend and family to the event. Tickets are being sold for $10.00 a ticket. Heritage Field is held at 1910 128th Street in Puyallup, WA. 98373.

This is the first time we have had the softball involved in this fun costume softball game. The baseball team is starting their 6th year of this fun game. Bring the kids to the game as we will be handing out candy to fans. Between innings fans will have the opportunity to compete in fun games. Be sure to wear your costume to the field!!

Children 12 and under are Free to the game. Adults are $10.00 a ticket. Purchase your ticket from a member of the baseball or softball team, or come to H308 at the Fort Steilacoom H.E.C. today.

More information available at Pierceraiders.com.