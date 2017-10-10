Juror Study Project to be discussed at Lakewood United

October 12, 2017 “Juror Study Project” – Chris Gaddis, Pierce County Superior Court Administrator; and Shelly K. Speir, Superior Court Judge Department 5 (Pamela – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

October 19, 2017 “Tacoma Weekly and University Place Press” – (Herb – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2017, are $20 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board and our guest speakers only charge us the cost of a breakfast. If your $20 dues are current, you may attend Lakewood Chamber of Commerce events because Lakewood United now has membership in the Lakewood Chamber! You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to John Huber or Sue Boguszewski if they are present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is this Friday, October 13, 2017, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.