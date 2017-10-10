CPTC to Host Manufacturing Day Event

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Clover Park Technical College, one of the largest technical colleges in the state, will host “Manufacturing Day 2017: Cool Tech & Hot Careers” Friday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Manufacturing Day, also known as “MFG Day,” is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers.

Clover Park Technical College, in collaboration with The Boeing Company, will host 300 students from a number of local high schools in Pierce, King and Thurston Counties. Students will all be on a mission to explore advanced manufacturing as a career. The event will feature a luncheon program with guest speakers, a trade show-style “MFG Open Forum” that will feature local manufacturing companies, and a “Women in Manufacturing” speaker panel. It will also feature program information tables representing a number of CPTC training programs related to manufacturing, including mechatronics, welding, manufacturing technologies, aviation maintenance, advanced composite manufacturing, and more. Students will have the opportunity to join guided tours of the shops and labs of mechatronics, welding and manufacturing technologies programs.

Numerous companies are set to have exhibits at MFG Day 2017: Cool Tech & Hot Careers, including:

Blue Origin

The Boeing Company

Exotic Metals Forming Company

Out of the Box Manufacturing

Western Integrated Technologies

Wilcox Family Farms

Western Container Corporation

“Advanced manufacturing, in all of its forms, is the wave of the future,” CPTC Dean of Student Learning Claire Korschinowski said. “Our programs are designed to provide hands-on training to tomorrow’s workforce. That’s why it is so vital for Clover Park Technical College to partner with the manufacturing business community to produce events like MFG Day 2017, to showcase advanced manufacturing technology. Through this effort, we hope that we sufficiently spark the curiosity of our high school visitors. If you are a manufacturing company and want to reach out to tomorrow’s workforce, then please join us!”

