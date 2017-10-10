Budnick named Educator of the Month for October

Submitted by the Rotary Club of Lakewood

Kelly Budnick is a kindergarten teacher at Four Heroes Elementary School and has worked in Clover Park School District for 30 years. She is also Lakewood Rotary’s first Educator of the Month for the 2017-2018 school year.

Every school principal wants the most effective professional educators teaching students in their school. John Mitchell, the principal of Four Heroes, says, “I have no doubt whatsoever that Mrs. Budnick’s effectiveness as a kindergarten classroom teacher is second to none!”

Kelly Budnick is a polished professional. She is well-organized, enthusiastic and has a very positive outlook on all aspects of her work. Her ability to problem solve and address challenges that arise in her classroom is tremendous. She has an excellent foundation of instructional theory, pedagogy and curriculum.

She also does an excellent job of collecting and analyzing data to plan and differentiate instruction to fit her students’ needs. She is an excellent communicator and keeps her students and their parents well-informed about their academic progress toward meeting state standards.

Kelly’s colleagues describe her as “a knowledgeable, organized, highly skilled, dedicated team member.” She devotes long hours to place each student in her charge, in the position to be successful and achieve at the highest levels. She is a consummate professional.