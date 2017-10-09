WSDOT Traffic Advisory: Asphalt repair closes lanes on northbound I-5

DUPONT – During the overnight hours of Tuesday, Oct. 10, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct asphalt repair work on northbound Interstate 5.

Between 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near Steilacoom-DuPont Road in south Pierce County.

WSDOT advises drivers to plan extra time into their trips and anticipate delays during this time.

Additional overnight lane closures for paving are also scheduled this week on the I-5 – Mounts Road to Center Drive Auxiliary Lane project. Advance notification about maintenance and construction on state highways is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.