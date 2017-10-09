TMP Costume Shop holds huge clean-out sale

The Suburban Times

Just in time for Halloween, Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s costume shop is holding a huge sale of – uh – costumes.

But, wait – they are also down-sizing their wardrobe shop by selling men’s furnishings like jackets and pants and offer one-of-a-kind dresses, vintage and period clothing, dance wear, ball gowns and prom dresses, even wedding dresses as well as furs, hats, jewelry and much more.

Follow the crowd to the TMP Costume Shop sale which will be held in the banquet room next to the box office at the Playhouse at 7116 6th Ave., just off east of Jackson, Saturday and Sunday October 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call TMP at 253-565-6867 or go online to www.tmp.org.


