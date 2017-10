Submitted by Jeff Beha

Pierce College Volleyball is having an amazing year. The team is 22-7 overall and 5-0 in league. The team played Lower Columbia (Oct. 6) in Longview. The team will be back on Wed., Oct. 11 vs. the Highline Community College Thunderbirds in a key NWAC West Region game.

Games are held at Fort Steilacoom Campus Health Ed. Ctr. Tickets are $4.00 adults, $2.00 seniors/military. Free for students under 12. Free for Pierce students with ID.