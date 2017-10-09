Library Board to discuss 2018 budget and plans, Summer Reading and other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss the Library’s 2018 budget and work plan, results from its Summer Reading Program, University Place Pierce County Library highlights, and other issues at its monthly board meeting at the University Place Library, 3609 Market Place W., University Place, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 3:30 p.m.

At the October meeting, the Board of Trustees will discuss the following.