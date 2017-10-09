Library Board to discuss 2018 budget and plans, Summer Reading and other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss the Library’s 2018 budget and work plan, results from its Summer Reading Program, University Place Pierce County Library highlights, and other issues at its monthly board meeting at the University Place Library, 3609 Market Place W., University Place, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 3:30 p.m.
At the October meeting, the Board of Trustees will discuss the following.
- 2018 budget: Pierce County provided the Library System with its preliminary levy certificate that outlines the amount of property taxes the Library is projected to receive in 2018. By Washington State law, library districts may collect up to 50 cents per every $1,000 of assessed property value. The levy certificate showed that the Library’s mill rate or property tax rate is dropping from 47.70 cents for every $1,000 of assessed property value to 42.97 cents for every $1,000 of assessed property value. This reduction is further evidence of the Library’s funding challenge with costs running higher than revenues to operate the Library System.
- 2018 work plan: Based upon the Library’s Strategic Plan, some initiatives include:
- Building a reading community by offering people a way to request books and materials online as well as an e-newsletter that matches with an individual’s reading interest.
- Supporting growth and curiosity by building further STEM programs.
- Engaging in communities with a new program – Pierce County Conversations, which is a series of workshops to bring people together for conversations about effective and active participation in a democracy. As a neutral convener, the Library will offer accurate information for individuals to form conclusions that benefit communities and society.
- Summer Reading results showed Pierce County residents are reading a lot! With the theme Build a Better World, Pierce County communities engaged in numerous reading activities to build a better world through community involvement, being good stewards of the world, and helping one another. The 22,000 children and adults registered for the Summer Reading program reported reading nearly 18 million minutes, a 20 percent increase over the number of minutes read in 2016.
- University Place Library highlights: The Board will hear about services at the University Place Library and tour the library. UP Library is the highest-trafficked Pierce County Library with people making 277,000 visits to the library last year. It ranks as the fourth highest in the system for checkouts of books and other materials with 644,000 items checked out last year. UP Library offers a variety of events and classes including Open Mic Night, job hunting assistance, FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) workshops and UP Rocks! Rock painting.
