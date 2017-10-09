Greater Pierce County purchasing forum is Oct. 10

The Pierce County Economic Development Department and the City of Lakewood Economic Development Department, with participating agencies, are hosting a FREE purchasing forum for local businesses Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
At this event participants will:
- Learn about new and existing business opportunities with government agencies
- Meet one-on-one with purchasing agents from federal, state, and local government agencies
- Learn how to access agency portals
- Learn about upcoming bidding opportunities
- Network with other Pierce County business owners and managers
- Participate in educational breakout session(s) – to be announced
Additional information: Registration opens at 8 a.m. at the McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom BLVD SW, Lakewood (Clover Park Technical College). Contact Hans Kueck hkueck@co.pierce.wa.us; (253) 798-2335 for more information.
