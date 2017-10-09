The Suburban Times

Greater Pierce County purchasing forum is Oct. 10

The Pierce County Economic Development Department and the City of Lakewood Economic Development Department, with participating agencies, are hosting a FREE purchasing forum for local businesses Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At this event participants will:

  • Learn about new and existing business opportunities with government agencies
  • Meet one-on-one with purchasing agents from federal, state, and local government agencies
  • Learn how to access agency portals
  • Learn about upcoming bidding opportunities
  • Network with other Pierce County business owners and managers
  • Participate in educational breakout session(s) – to be announced

Additional information: Registration opens at 8 a.m. at the McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom BLVD SW, Lakewood (Clover Park Technical College). Contact Hans Kueck hkueck@co.pierce.wa.us; (253) 798-2335 for more information.

