Greater Pierce County purchasing forum is Oct. 10

The Pierce County Economic Development Department and the City of Lakewood Economic Development Department, with participating agencies, are hosting a FREE purchasing forum for local businesses Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At this event participants will:

Learn about new and existing business opportunities with government agencies

Meet one-on-one with purchasing agents from federal, state, and local government agencies

Learn how to access agency portals

Learn about upcoming bidding opportunities

Network with other Pierce County business owners and managers

Participate in educational breakout session(s) – to be announced

Additional information: Registration opens at 8 a.m. at the McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom BLVD SW, Lakewood (Clover Park Technical College). Contact Hans Kueck hkueck@co.pierce.wa.us; (253) 798-2335 for more information.