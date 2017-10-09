Disability History Month Events at TCC

October is Disability History Month, and the Tacoma Community College Office of Student Engagement is hosting events to raise awareness about this topic. Events are free and open to the public.
Panel Discussion: Disability, Culture & Inclusion on Campus
Wednesday, Oct. 11
12:30 p.m.
Student Center
Artist & Lecture Series: Motivation Beyond Limitations with Jennifer Adams
Friday, Oct. 20
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
Student Center
Disrupting the Status Quo: Student Art Show
Friday, Nov. 30
11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Student Center