Disability History Month Events at TCC

October is Disability History Month, and the Tacoma Community College Office of Student Engagement is hosting events to raise awareness about this topic. Events are free and open to the public.

Panel Discussion: Disability, Culture & Inclusion on Campus

Wednesday, Oct. 11

12:30 p.m.

Student Center

 

Artist & Lecture Series: Motivation Beyond Limitations with Jennifer Adams

Friday, Oct. 20

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Student Center

 

Disrupting the Status Quo: Student Art Show

Friday, Nov. 30

11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Student Center

