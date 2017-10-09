Cook’s Tavern – Restaurant Review

Sunday morning was my second visit within two weeks to Cook’s Tavern near the Proctor District. I still don’t know what to think. From the amount of people who were already sitting down when we arrived between 8:45 and 9 am, and those that arrived after us and waited for seating, I’m guessing most other people like it. Jessica, our server, was friendly, efficient and she remembered me from my previous appearance there. She also noted that I returned with more people. Good eye.

The first visit was lunch with a friend who had an excellent BLT. I had the fried brisket, which was unusual and excellent. This time I came for breakfast. Peg and our friend Jan shared a bacon omelet. It was served with toast, several slices of avocado and a salad. Cook’s has a number of breakfast salads. Peg really enjoyed her omelet, which she said was filled with bacon.

Other people have noted slow service. I felt it the first time there and again on the second trip. Not really, really long waits, but enough that you know it. If I was a single ordering, I would probably hate the wait unless I was working on a “to do” list. In a group, with laughter, chatter, and non-stop comments the wait was less noticeable . . . but still . . .

I ordered the “waffle stack,” which features a Belgian waffle, with two eggs, and two slices of bacon. Everything was good, but I didn’t finish all my waffle. I think it was not as hot as it could have been. The syrup in the little ewer seemed to disappear, quickly leaving me with several pieces that were missing butter and/or syrup. This could have been part of the waiting problem . . . or the size of the container.

I addition we had extra toast and a cup of sausage gravy. The toast was good, but could have been served with more pats of butter. The gravy was excellent. My buddy Mike, gave me several smashed and fried potatoes, which were good with the gravy. By themselves I think they would taste dry.

The decor of the restaurant is rather arty, which I like. There were numerous paintings and decorative prints on the wall. A favorite of mine and my wife, was an original (I’m guessing) depicting a game of dominoes, with a missing piece held in the beak of a giant evil-eyed rooster. The bill seemed a little higher than most other Tacoma restaurants, but I can’t point to any one thing that propelled us well into the forties for breakfast for two. They do have early bird specials during the week. I still haven’t tried out their “big ass” biscuit, so I might return by myself. – www.cookstavern.com/