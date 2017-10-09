The Suburban Times

Clover Park and Lakes High Schools hold financial aid workshops this week

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Clover Park and Lakes High Schools will hold financial aid workshops this week to help families and college-bound students complete Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) and Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA) forms.

Lakes High School will host families Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Clover Park High School will hold its workshop Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information, please contact Clover Park High School at 253-583-5500 or Lakes High School at 253-583-5550.

