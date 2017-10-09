Bates Technical College to hold emergency lockdown drills at each campus

TACOMA, Wash. — In an effort to strengthen the college’s emergency preparedness, Bates Technical College will conduct emergency lockdown drills at its three campuses on the dates below.

Thursday, Oct. 12, South Campus, 2201 S 78 th Street, Tacoma

Street, Tacoma Monday, Oct. 16, Central/Mohler Campus, 2320 S 19 th Street, Tacoma

Street, Tacoma Tuesday, Oct. 17, Downtown Campus, 1101 S Yakima Ave., Tacoma

The drills will begin at 10 a.m. and are expected to conclude by 10:30 a.m. The drills are part of a coordinated effort to be proactive in emergencies, enhance campus safety, and ensure employees and students know what to do in an emergency.

These exercises are also designed to build awareness surrounding our lockdown procedures, test college emergency alert systems, and identify areas that need improvement or adjustment. Local law enforcement is aware of the drills.

For more information about the emergency exercises, please go to www.bates.ctc.edu/Drills, or contact the college’s Health and Safety Manager Dee Nelons, dnelons@bates.ctc.edu, 253.680.7143.

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in nearly 50 career education programs, and serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 10,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. For more information, go to www.bates.ctc.edu, or call 253.680.7000.