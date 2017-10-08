University Place Council Candidate Forum to be held Oct. 11

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chapter of the League of Women Voters will moderate a University Place Council Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Curtis High School Auditorium/Theater, 8425 40th Street W. Residents are encouraged to attend and submit their questions during the forum, which will include candidates for Positions 1, 3 and 4.

University Place residents will have an opportunity to vote for four City Council positions this year: Betsy Tainer and Incumbent Javier H. Figueroa are running for Position 1, Ken Campbell and Incumbent Steve Worthington are vying for Position 3, Carl J. Mollnow and Incumbent Ken J. Grassi are the candidates for Position 4, and Incumbent Denise McCluskey is uncontested for Position 5.

Shortly after the event, the forum will be shown on University Place Television (UPTV) daily; check the City’s website at www.CityofUP.com for play times. UPTV is available for viewing within the University Place city limits on Click! Channel 12 and Comcast Channel 21. The program also will be accessible online at www.CityofUP.com.

The date for the General Election is Nov. 7, 2017. In University Place, there is a ballot drop box open 24 hours a day, no stamp required, at West Pierce Fire & Rescue, 3631 Drexler Drive West. Ballot drop boxes close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7. For more information about the upcoming election, visit www.piercecountywa.org/elections or call 253.798.7430.