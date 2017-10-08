Three Easy to Spot Scams Involving Business Websites

Okay, in the image, I’m not sure about the loose women, but I do know that there are people on the internet ready to pick your pocket. Two scams done by email are “come-ons.” One offers first page results on Google Searches and the other is a friendly reminder that your domain name needs to be renewed. One phone call scam is to have you verify your Google listing.

A client recently sent me an email he had received offering the possibility of first page results on Google. I already had him there for organic searches, but these scammers and spammers don’t actually study websites, anyway. Here was my response:

Rick, I used to reply to each of their sometime daily messages asking them to “Please, stop the spam.” But they never do and they never respond to my emails. These people and others like them blanket the world with their emails phishing for victims. They send out emails under different names, but generally just one email address, but that too is sometimes hidden.

It’s beneficial for Google to have the majority of websites in the world without the background codes that we recommend. Google loves sites that depend on them for traffic and leads. That’s a big money-maker for them.

The spammers don’t care that you already have good placement, they’ve never seen your site or anyone else’s. What they want you to buy is Google AdWords, where you pay and bid on placement on search page results. CLIENT NAME used to use Google AdWords, but got tired of the prices that just kept ratcheting upwards. That is why I developed cheaper methods for them and the rest of our customers. I do have some clients that use Google AdWords Express, that many people say don’t work. I think those people are suppliers who charge a percentage of revenue. With Google AdWords Express I never try for the top of the 1st page, I bid down for more coverage. The object is simply to get visitors to the website. Who cares if they click on the number one ad or number ten. I have three clients, including CLIENT NAME, where I manage accounts. I keep the budget to a reasonable fee of about $100 a month. I do this only for my monthly marketing people, so there is no extra charge other than the budget of around $100 a month. It’s just part of our service. If that interests you, just let me know.

The phone scam is just another way of signing you up for Google AdWords. The people calling make it sound like they are partners with Google. They are not. They have nothing to do with your Google listing.

I’m sorry that these people . . . and some of them actually speak English keep bothering you, me, and anyone else who has a website. They are like rain the Pacific Northwest, you just have to expect . . . and ignore it and go about your business.

The domain name friendly reminder scam let’s you know that your domain name needs to renewed for the year . . . even when it isn’t. These people will pay your yearly fee and charge you sometimes as much as $95 per domain name. If you have your name registered with places like Godaddy, the fee is only about $15 a year. The scammers pocket the rest. But the worst is yet to come. Once they have their hooks into you and control the domain name, you will go through hell trying to get them release it . . . so you end up paying five times what you should forever.