The Mole Patrol…Burrowing for You

Submitted by FRIENDS of Lakewood Library

The thirty or so dedicated volunteers of the FRIENDS of Lakewood Library known as the” Mole Patrol “have spent the last six months in their underground workplace, the basement of the Lakewood Library, burrowing through mountains of donated material…books, DVDs CDs LP records, games, puzzles, maps, audio books and much more …to bring you the popular October book sales. Over 35,000 books are sorted, cleaned, priced, categorized and shelved for this “premier used book sale of the Pacific Northwest”.

In celebrating National Friends of Libraries Week, October 14-20, an article in the Suburban Times submitted by the Pierce County Library System called Friends volunteers “powerful and passionate partners who support libraries in Pierce County communities”. Proceeds from the semi-annual book sales migrate right back upstairs to benefit the library, recently helping update furnishings and the computer area.

Book sales begin Thursday, October 12, with Member Appreciation Night, 5:30-7:30 and the Members-Only Presale, Tuesday, October 17, 5:30-7:30. Membership applications are available at the door and new members receive a complimentary book bag. Public sales are Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21, 10:00-4:30. Check out details on the Suburban Times calendar or at www.booksalefinder.com