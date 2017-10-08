Pierce College ASPIRE program helps students reach potential

Thanks to a $1.5 million federal grant designed to serve Asian American, Native American and Pacific Islander students, Pierce College is providing enhanced support services to help them reach their goals. Thanks to the grant, the college launched the ASPIRE program to help these students navigate the college system through different levels of support.

The program, located at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, now offers students access to the ASPIRE STEM Center’s tutoring services focusing on science, technology, engineering and math subjects. On Oct. 10, ASPIRE is hosting a Fall Quarter Social in the STEM Center, located in the Rainier Building Room 338, and all students are welcome to learn more about the program, have some pizza and spend time with faculty.

Throughout the year, ASPIRE will host workshops in financial literacy, and provide students with support applying for scholarships, financial aid and more.

The program will serve 160 students, and applications are still being accepted. Many events and workshops hosted by ASPIRE will also be open to students across the district.

“We are here to make sure students meet their educational goals,” said ASPIRE Outreach Specialist Kiana Fuega. “We want to make sure they are engaged in college life because there are so many great opportunities on campus to get involved.”

Anyone interested in applying to the ASPIRE program can pick up an application in the ASPIRE offices in the Cascade Building, or inside the STEM Center in RAI 338.

“Students who need a little help or direction navigating the college process would benefit greatly from ASPIRE,” Fuega said. “We want Pierce College to be the destination of choice for these students.”

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.