JBLM mortar training Oct. 10-12

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct mortar training Tuesday, October 10, 2017, 7:00 a.m. through Thursday, October 12, 2017, 6 p.m. One unit, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment is scheduled to conduct mortar training with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 7 a.m., Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. Members in the local community can expect to hear mortar training during the daytime and nighttime hours. Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.