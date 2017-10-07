Sign up today to receive emergency alerts from Pierce College

As the weather turns colder, now is the time to make sure you are signed up to receive important information from Pierce College regarding emergencies, delays and college closures. Students and employees can sign up to receive emergency messages through text, email or by phone.

Students can sign up for emergency messages by logging into your MyPierce account and clicking on the Emergency Notifications link.

Instructors also have the ability to post information about classwork on Canvas, if classes are canceled. Ask your professor for more information on procedures that will be followed if the college ever cancels classes unexpectedly. All classes at Pierce College have an online presence in Canvas, which you can access at pierce.instructure.com.

Employees can sign up for notifications by logging into the Intranet and clicking on Emergency Notifications. From there, you can choose the type of alert you would prefer: text message, cell or home phone automated calls and/or email.

Suspended operations announcements will also be published on the Pierce College website, along with Facebook and Twitter. In the case of inclement weather, every effort will be made to make a decision to close or delay day classes prior to 6 a.m., and evening classes by 3:30 p.m.

Employees and students are strongly encouraged to sign up for text message and email messages that will alert you to any emergency situation or closure. The emergency alert system will be tested on Thurs., Oct. 19. For more information, please visit our Campus Safety website.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.