Pierce County Council meeting to be held in Tacoma on Oct. 10

The Pierce County Council will hold an in-district Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10, at the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, 4851 S. Tacoma Way in Tacoma. This in-district meeting will be chaired by District 4 Councilmember Connie Ladenburg.

Each member of the Pierce County Council hosts at least one in-district meeting each year to make meetings more accessible to residents of Pierce County. There is time set aside on the agenda for residents and local elected officials to present to the council.

For more information about the meeting please visit the County Council webpage.