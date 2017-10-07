Parks serves up annual Murder Mystery Dinner on Oct. 27

For one night in October, the ever popular Murder Mystery Dinner returns to Chambers Creek Regional Park, 9850 64th St. W. in University Place, which sets the stage for a fun, engaging and delicious evening.

The masterful minds of the Pacific Northwest’s premiere Mystery Theatre Company will present a special Halloween-themed interactive dinner theatre on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. The evening of mayhem includes a delicious gourmet menu prepared by Chambers Bay Grill and interaction with an outrageous cast of hilarious actors to figure out who the culprit is in a live “who-dun-it” mystery. Help the detective solve the mystery for great prizes.

If you have ever wanted to accuse your friends and family of a crime, now is your chance! We guarantee someone will be leaving in handcuffs.

Think you can identify who’s guilty? If so, register online by Oct. 20 to reserve your seat or call 253-798-4177. Cost is $59 (this is a 21 and over event). Seats are limited and tickets will not be sold at the door.

Murder Mystery Dinner menu

Chef’s choice pasta with Italian sausage pomodoro sauce, fall root vegetables, garlic bread, Caesar salad and fresh-baked brownies. Dinner includes water, soda, and coffee, and a no host bar.