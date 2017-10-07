The Suburban Times

Northbound SR 167 ramp to westbound SR 512 to close for asphalt work

TACOMA – The ramp from northbound State Route 167 to westbound SR 512 will be closed Monday night. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct asphalt overlay work from 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.

A detour will be in place during this work. WSDOT advises drivers to plan for delays.

Advance notification about maintenance and construction on other state highways is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

