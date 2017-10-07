New northbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge opens to ramp traffic

TACOMA – Contractor crews building a new northbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge in Tacoma are preparing to enter the next phase of construction that will move ramp traffic onto the bridge.

Weather permitting, as early as the weekend of Oct. 20, a new 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will open to traffic. Drivers who use this on-ramp will cross the new Puyallup River Bridge prior to merging with mainline I-5 traffic.

In addition, drivers on northbound I-5 heading to the Port of Tacoma Road (exit 136B) and East 20th Street (exit 136A) will exit the mainline before the river and cross the new Puyallup River Bridge to reach the interchange. The new off-ramp is approximately a half mile south of the current exit. Crews will implement this change during the same weekend.

“We know there will be an adjustment for drivers exiting to the Port of Tacoma Road or East 20th Street, and we appreciate their patience during this transition,” said WSDOT project manager Brenden Clarke. “Opening the new bridge to ramp traffic marks a milestone for this project.”

Once the ramp traffic is on the new bridge, crews will begin building lanes to match the new alignment of northbound I-5 leading up to the new bridge. If weather cooperates, all northbound I-5 traffic could be using the new bridge as soon as spring 2018.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.