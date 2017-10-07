Learn Your Student Rights to Free Speech and Education

Join neighbors in a series of new events called Pierce County Conversations and be a part of discussions people are talking about and want to know about. Pierce County Library System along with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Washington, the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County and others is hosting informative discussions to provide you with knowledge and information to communicate your ideas effectively and participate actively in democracy.

As part of the Library System’s Strategic Plan to support programs and resources for communities it is launching Pierce County Conversations this fall.

Student Rights – Tues., Oct. 10, 6-7:30 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library

Better understand your rights as a student to free speech and education with a presentation by Vanessa Torres Hernandez, Youth Policy Director from the ACLU of Washington.

Visit conversations.pcls.us for the full list of free events.