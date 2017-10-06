Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, Oct. 6

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – October 17, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – October 9, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – October 25, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – November 7, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Scarecrow Fest:

The Steilacoom Garden Club’s annual scarecrow contest will be held in October. Last year there were lots of great scarecrows around Town and we’d like to make it even bigger this year. You are encouraged to use your imagination in creating a scarecrow for your yard.

To enter the contest, contact Barb Przasnyski at 253-279-3374 or barb@pski.org and let her know the location of your scarecrow. There is no application form to fill out.

Members of the Garden Club will judge the scarecrows based on four criteria: originality, workmanship, costume, and use of props. We will have a category for businesses/organizations and one for residences. Judging will take place on October 16 so make sure to have it done by then. (The reason we do it mid-month instead of at the end of the month is because our unpredictable October weather can be hard on scarecrows.) Prizes will be awarded for winners in both categories.

Apple Squeeze:

Apple Squeeze was a success again this year. PCTV footage of the event may be viewed at:

Crisp, fall weather ushers big crowd to Steilacoom Apple Squeeze – youtu.be/CIsdURDcaT4

Public Safety:

DEA National Drug Take Back Day:

The Town will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 28th. Our designated location is the Town Public Safety Building at 601 Main Street which will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM

Public Safety Ecommerce Sight:

The Steilacoom Department of Public Safety announces the availability of its lobby and parking lot as an available location to conduct e-commerce transactions, such as Ebay, Craigslist, OfferUp, etc., with people they’ve met on those sites.

Our lobby is under constant surveillance and is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a staffed front counter. As a rule, if you are meeting a stranger for the purpose of conducting a transaction, it’s a good idea to do so in a public place, where there are other people available who can help in an emergency.

Front desk staff will not become involved in any transaction nor be a witness to the transaction, but can summon emergency assistance if a problem arises.

Finally, while this Exchange Zone is intended to provide a more safe location for an exchange, the Town of Steilacoom and the Steilacoom Department of Public Safety cannot guarantee your safety.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Emphasis Patrols:

Public Safety officers and the Chief will be conducting emphasis patrols on school zones throughout Town. Additionally, stop sign and distracted driving (use of cell phones) will be receiving additional attention.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued inspections for the two active plats (at Marietta St./Rigney Rd and the east end of Birch St. off Union Ave.) Additionally the crew continued street sweeping and blowing sidewalks; repaired street signs; repaired and /or replaced the parking bumpers mat Saltar’s Point Park; and performed other right-of-way and vehicle maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed month end testing for wayside horns; continued system Amp readings; performed inspections on the new construction occurring throughout Town; continued work on the Marietta Street lift station: and performed other system maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew raised meters; inspected new sewer main installations in the Tasanee Plat (Rigney Rd./Marietta St.); replaced fittings at the Natalie Lane intertie; worked with Lakewood Water District staff who were performing maintenance activities at the View Road facility; continued preparing information for 2018 sewer projects; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew continued winterizing sprinkler systems throughout Town; recovered from the Apple Squeeze; and performed other building and grounds’ maintenance.

Other:

Kiwanis Breakfast Fundraiser:

Topside Restaurant – October 14 – 8 AM to 10 AM. Please come and support your local Kiwanis Club

Explorations:

The Steilacoom Library Speaker Series continues with:

10/13 – They Passed through Steilacoom.

11/10 – Hollywood and the Homefront: Hollywood’s Contribution to the Homefront.

12/8 – The Ancient Fruitcake.

All programs are held at the Steilacoom Historical Museum -1801 Rainier Street – at 2 PM.

Earthquake Preparedness:

From Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, to a 8.1 magnitude earthquake off Mexico’s south coast, and wildfires burning across the northwest, these recent disasters serve as a reminder of the necessity of emergency preparedness. And scientists expect the entire Puget Sound region to be hit with a significant earthquake without warning which could make the Nisqually quake look like a minor trembler.

Pierce County’s Department of Emergency Management, and Aging and Disability Resources, in conjunction with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, is hosting a free Getting Real About Earthquakes workshop on Oct. 11, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Evergreen State College – Tacoma campus, 1210 6th Ave. in Tacoma. No RSVP is required.

“The recent disasters in Houston and the entire state of Florida are wakeup calls to us all,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources manager. “Even with advance warning, residents were overwhelmed with the consequences. We live on the edge. Earthquakes don’t give any warning. We have to be prepared at all times.”

Keynote speaker is Bill Steele from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network at the University of Washington. Steele has been recently touring the region introducing the ShakeAlert, West Coast Earthquake Early Warning Project (EEW) to businesses, utilities and public agencies. He is also seeking to document how EEW can be used to reduce injuries and economic losses during an earthquake and speed recovery.

In addition to the keynote, a panel discussion will focus on impacts and preparation steps for families, older adults and individuals with disabilities. School staff will also discuss how elementary and secondary schools have prepared for the eventuality of a future earthquake.

Accommodations may be requested by calling 253-798-2221 before Sept. 29. For more information call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association Calendar:

The 2018 Steilacoom Museum Calendar, a result of a year-long public photo contest, debuts at the Squeeze on Sunday, October 1. Entries to the contest are on SHMA’s Facebook page but the winners who made it into the calendar will be seeing their photos in print for the first time on Sunday, October 1 at the Squeeze.

These calendars which capture the look and heart of Steilacoom are great gifts. Come to the Museum Calendar booth in front of Town Hall to get yours – $10 for one and buy four, get one free. Share with family and friends out of town just what you love about Steilacoom.

After the Squeeze the calendars will be available at the Steilacoom Pub &Deli, The Bair Drug & Hardware Store, Coffee Cabin, Key Bank of Lakewood, Curves of Lakewood and the Steilacoom Historical Museum.

Thank you to the businesses who placed ads in the calendar: The Bair Bistro, Custom Hardwood Floors, Blu Room Creative, Curves of Lakewood, Kevin’s Mobile Marine Service, Topside Bar & Grill, Seaspa, Coffee Cabin, Creek Insurance, The Inn at Saltar’s Point, Steilacoom Pub & Grill, and brand new, The Sock Peddler in Lakewood. SHMA appreciates their support.

A new photo contest for the next 2019 Calendar will begin soon – watch for an announcement with the requirements and how to enter here in the Suburban Times, and on Facebook. Or call the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 253-584-4133, or check their website at steilacoomhistorical.org

Pollinator-Friendly Gardening Tips for the Autumn

You’d do well to have the bucolic bee, along with the hummingbird and a range of other cross-pollinating insects, perennially visit your garden during the cool months of autumn. What’s that you say? Bees and other pollinators are active during the fall? Yes, they absolutely are active during the fall, even if that throws your mind for the proverbial elliptical loop. (Most people envision pollinators as being strictly spring and summer animals.)

With its longer nights and varied rainfall patterns, the cool season of autumn tends to encourage plant growth in the roots rather than the above-ground stem and leaves. With fewer flowers blossoming in the fall, what can an amateur gardener do to attract pollinators such as the bumble bee during the late season of the year?

Here are some guidelines that throw light on this question:

Research the Life Cycles of Plants and Pollinators

In case you didn’t know, pollinators feed off pollen and nectar plant sources all year long. Nectar provides energy for adult bees, for example, while protein-packed pollen typically nourish and sustain their young. To attract bees and other pollinators to your autumn garden, plant a wide variety of plants that bloom during the different seasons of the year. According to the experts, a garden diversity pool of a minimum of 20 different plant types draws a good mix of different bee species.

However, if you keep a small garden, plant seedlings that will generate both pollen and nectar. Your goal should be to have pollinator-attracting blossoms swishing in your garden from February to October.

Incorporate Indigenous Plant Species

Native plants that are indigenous to your local soil and climate are more likely to draw in pollinators of local origin. By creating an ecosystem that is in tune with the floral idiosyncrasies of your region, you invite native birds and cross-pollinating insects to consistently frolic among your plants.

Keep in mind that native floral and pollinator species took millions of years to forge a seamless symbiotic relationship in your part of the world. Interrupting this by favoring non-native plant species will simply make for a “dead zone” of a garden to some native pollinators – something you definitely don’t want.

Structure Your Garden

To enhance the beauty of your garden to all viewers eyeing your landscape, cleverly plant your green things in such a way that makes it easy for humans to observe visiting pollinators feeding off your flowers. Plant your taller shrubs and plants in the back of the garden, while creating a space for smaller or shorter plants in the foreground. You can also designate garden space for “plant islands” to allow for easier viewing.

Keep Plants Out of the Shade

Bees, for example, tend to gravitate towards flowering plants that are in direct sunlight over those that mostly stay in the shade. Record exactly where and when the sunlight hits your garden space so that you can plant sun-loving plants, that attract pollinators, in the most illuminated areas of the yard.

On Annuals, Perennials and Shrubs

Honey bees like to harvest one variety or a few varieties of flowers per trip. To entice them, plant a larger group of one type of flower to make way for a more efficient foraging. Expert gardeners recommend creating minimum-sized patches of 3.5 ft x 3.5 ft of flowers of the same ilk.

Among the plants that look good all year long are Hydrangeas, Pagoda dogwood and Ninebarks.

Skip Pesticide Use

Pesticides wipe out all lovable insects that fly through your garden, besides the unwanted ones. Consider using natural or organic pest-busting methods and insecticides to check the spread of unwanted pests in your garden. Consult with local eco-gardening experts who know how to control pest populations while fostering the growth of your plants.

In Conclusion

Gardening a pollinator-friendly garden may pose some challenges for the inexperienced gardener, but once you’ve done your research on what draws cross-pollinating insects and birds, and implemented the tips explained above, you will have created a pretty garden of toothsome nectar and pollen delights for your pollinator friends.