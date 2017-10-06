The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

St Frances Cabrini – Knights United Raised $11,500

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by St Frances Cabrini School

On September 26, 2017 the whole student body joined an hour-long walk-a-thon raising monies for the hurricane victims in two small schools; one Houston Texas and one in Florida. It was so heartwarming to see everyone from pre-k four-year olds to the middle school students walking, knowing that they were doing something to help. Each student is raising monies through pledges.

Knights Unite in Walk-a-Thon

It’s a powerful lesson often students feel helpless, that they can’t change things, especially when they are young .This walk-a-thon gave the students the chance to help. We are trying to teach our students to be responsible citizens. The worse thing someone can do in a tragedy is to do nothing. We are called to be Jesus hands and feet on this earth.

Kenya Davis joins the walk a thon in crutches

One student who was on crutches didn’t let her fractured ankle stop her from participating. Kenya Davis who is a third grade student still wanted to make a difference and although she didn’t walk for a whole hour she completed many laps. “We can all help in a small way” she said.

If you would like to make a donation please go to our website www.cabrinischool.org/

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *