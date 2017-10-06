St Frances Cabrini – Knights United Raised $11,500

Submitted by St Frances Cabrini School

On September 26, 2017 the whole student body joined an hour-long walk-a-thon raising monies for the hurricane victims in two small schools; one Houston Texas and one in Florida. It was so heartwarming to see everyone from pre-k four-year olds to the middle school students walking, knowing that they were doing something to help. Each student is raising monies through pledges.

It’s a powerful lesson often students feel helpless, that they can’t change things, especially when they are young .This walk-a-thon gave the students the chance to help. We are trying to teach our students to be responsible citizens. The worse thing someone can do in a tragedy is to do nothing. We are called to be Jesus hands and feet on this earth.

One student who was on crutches didn’t let her fractured ankle stop her from participating. Kenya Davis who is a third grade student still wanted to make a difference and although she didn’t walk for a whole hour she completed many laps. “We can all help in a small way” she said.

If you would like to make a donation please go to our website www.cabrinischool.org/