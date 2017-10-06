The annual Pierce County Trails Conference is the prime opportunity to gather with other trails enthusiasts, advocates, supporters, designers, and builders. Don’t miss this chance to get the latest news on trails in Pierce County and meet and talk with others with a common interest in trails.

Panel 1: Planning for Success – stories from state, regional, and local levels – how planning process led to success; how public was involved; pitfalls & obstacles overcome. Panelists: Ed Winkley, WSDOT, Olympic Region Landscape Architect; Gary Cooper, City of University Place

Keynote Speaker: How to Make a Difference by Getting Involved: Ryan Mello, Executive Director Pierce Conservation District & Tacoma City Councilmember

Dinner & Networking – Prime rib with roasted potatoes or vegetable lasagna

Panel 2: Trailblazers – what’s happened with trails in the past year and what’s planned for the next year. Panelists: Kimberly Freeman, Pierce County Parks, Resource Stewardship Superintendent;

Pre-Event Walk

Come early if you can and join us for a walk. Meet at McGavick Conference Center for a walk on nearby trails starting at 3:30 PM. Walk will be led by Mary Dodsworth, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director City of Lakewood.