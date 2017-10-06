Next week in Tacoma: Overnight lane and ramp closures on I-5

TACOMA – Contractor crews building a new northbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge are shifting northbound and southbound I-5 traffic near Bay Street in preparation of opening the new bridge to ramp traffic. This work includes paving, striping and moving barrier. This plus construction work on nearby HOV projects will bring overnight ramp and lane closures on I-5 in Tacoma during the week of Oct. 9.

All work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled. Signed detours will be in place for all ramp closures.

Ramp and lane closures:

Monday, Oct. 9

The left lane of southbound I-5 from the Puyallup River Bridge to East L Street will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The right lane of the southbound I-5 collector/distributor will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

The left lane of southbound I-5 from the Puyallup River Bridge to East L Street will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The right lane of the southbound I-5 collector/distributor will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

The left lane of southbound I-5 from the Puyallup River Bridge to East L Street will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Single-lane closure on northbound I-5 between 48th Street and M Street will begin at 8 p.m. Double-lane closure will begin at 11 p.m. All lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. Thursday.

The right lane of the southbound I-5 collector/distributor will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

East 38th Street ramp to northbound State Route 7, northbound I-5 and I-705 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Oct. 12

The left lane of southbound I-5 from the Puyallup River Bridge to East L Street will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Single-lane closure on southbound I-5 between M Street and 48th Street will begin at 11 p.m. Double-lane closure will begin at midnight. All lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. Friday.

The right lane of the southbound I-5 collector/distributor will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

A single lane of northbound I-5 near the Tacoma Dome will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Oct. 13

The right lane of the southbound I-5 collector/distributor will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are posted online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.