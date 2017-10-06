The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Lane and ramp closures scheduled on I-5 near DuPont

By Leave a Comment

DUPONT – During the overnight hours of Saturday, Oct. 7, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will replace a concrete panel on southbound Interstate 5.

Between 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, and 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane between Mounts Road and the Nisqually River Bridge. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close during this time.

WSDOT advises drivers to plan extra time into their trips and anticipate delays during this time. This work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

Advance notification about maintenance and construction on state highways is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *