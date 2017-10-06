Lane and ramp closures scheduled on I-5 near DuPont

DUPONT – During the overnight hours of Saturday, Oct. 7, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will replace a concrete panel on southbound Interstate 5.

Between 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, and 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane between Mounts Road and the Nisqually River Bridge. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close during this time.

WSDOT advises drivers to plan extra time into their trips and anticipate delays during this time. This work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

Advance notification about maintenance and construction on state highways is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.