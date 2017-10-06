Lakewood’s weekly transportation update

150th Street: Last month the City initiated the final planned sanitary sewer extension along 150th Street. The initial completion date was not met because of unplanned factors. The contractor has worked 14-plus hour days to get the work done as fast as possible.

The pipe installation is expected to be complete this week. The pipe must then be tested to meet Pierce County’s requirements (the ultimate owner of the sewer line). After testing the road will be rebuilt. Estimated project completion is now Oct. 13.

Local access to the apartment complex, homes and equestrian businesses directly east of Woodbrook Drive is only granted from the west — the most direct route. The road and shoulder can adequately handle this limited traffic, including garbage trucks, postal vehicles, delivery trucks and trailers.

The City recognizes this project is a significant inconvenience to those that live or frequent equestrian businesses off 150th Street and those that use the road to access I-5 from east Pierce County.

Work also continues on 146th, 150th and Spring streets to widen the road, pave and add curb, gutter and sidewalks bordering the Tacoma Gateway warehouse project under construction across from Woodbrook Middle School.

Drivers should anticipate temporary delays and lane closures during this construction. This project is estimated to be complete the second week of November.

S. Tacoma Way (SR512 to 96th): The electrical subcontractor is expected to complete the last item at South Tacoma Way/SR512 signal over the weekend.

Gravelly Lake Drive (100th to Bridgeport): Contractor RW Scott and the electrical subcontractor installed the remaining roadway crossing for the Gravelly/Mt. Tacoma signal this week. Other work this week included landscaping and prep for remaining concrete sidewalk and asphalt on the east side of Gravelly Lake Drive and on Mt. Tacoma. Next week, RW Scott will finish the sidewalk, and patch in the road and on driveway aprons along the east side of Gravelly Lake Drive and on Mt. Tacoma.