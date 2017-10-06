Lakewood’s Moon Rise Café is now open on Mondays

The Moon Rise Café is a small family owned and operated café located in the heart of Lakewood’s Towne Center close to our city building. Our Philosophy has always been that family comes first and to that end we have closed for two days a week to be sure our staff has time with their families. As our business has grown and our staff has gotten larger we are pleased to announce that we are now going to be able to serve you Monday through Saturday.

Come enjoy a Latte in our comfortable, intimate setting or come for our home cooked breakfast. Everything at the Moon Rise is hand-made to order for that home cooked taste.

The Moon Rise Café now offer’s catering for small groups and family gatherings. You can let them take care of the food and enjoy your gathering knowing that your guests will be well taken care of.

Owned and operated by lifetime Lakewood residents Katelyn and Ian Billingsley, The Moon Rise Café is truly one of our Lakewood enterprises. 6020 Main Street SW Suite L Lakewood WA 98499