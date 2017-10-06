Fire Prevention Week is October 8-14 and West Pierce Fire & Rescue wants to remind all residents every second counts, know two ways out. It is important for everyone to have a fire escape plan in place and know how to safely exit your home in the event of a fire. Here are some tips when creating your plan:

Draw a map of your home, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

Practice your home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

Make sure the number of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.

Close doors behind you as you leave – this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.

Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building.

One component to a fire escape plan that shouldn’t be overlooked is having working smoke alarms in the home. If you have smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old or you don’t have smoke alarms inside and outside each of your sleeping areas, call us! Our grant funded smoke alarm program allows us to assess, replace and/or install smoke alarms within homes in Lakewood and University Place at no cost to the resident. Appointments can be made by calling 253.983.4583.

For more information, please visit www.firepreventionweek.org.