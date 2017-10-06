FAFSA/WASFA Workshops Coming Up

Students can now begin the Federal Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Washington Application for Student Financial Aid (WASFA) Oct. 1. Some state and federal funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so it’s a good idea to apply early.

Need help? We have workshops coming up in October. They’re free and open to everyone!

Monday, Oct. 9

4-5 p.m.

Building 16, Room 110

Thursday, Oct. 12

2-4 p.m.

Building 16, Room 208

Wednesday, Oct. 18

2:30 – 3:30

Building 16, Room 109

Monday, Oct. 23

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Building 16, Room 208