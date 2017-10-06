FAFSA/WASFA Workshops Coming Up

Students can now begin the Federal Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Washington Application for Student Financial Aid (WASFA) Oct. 1. Some state and federal funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so it’s a good idea to apply early.
Need help? We have workshops coming up in October. They’re free and open to everyone!
Monday, Oct. 9
4-5 p.m.
Building 16, Room 110
Thursday, Oct. 12
2-4 p.m.
Building 16, Room 208
Wednesday, Oct. 18
2:30 – 3:30
Building 16, Room 109
Monday, Oct. 23
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Building 16, Room 208