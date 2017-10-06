Bun Bun is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Bun Bun is as cute as can be. The 10-month-old is made of sugar, spice, and everything nice, but has been with us for a spell, and would greatly benefit from a hoppy family to call his own.

This star of the Society will need a home that can commit to having Bun Bun’s needs met and is ready to dole out attention galore. This little guy is well worth a visit — come in today. #A519938. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.