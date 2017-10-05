The Adventures of Tom Sawyer coming to TMP

Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s TMP Family Theater announces its first production of the season for 2017/18 season, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer TYA, (Theatre for Young Audiences Version).

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer TYA is the Broadway adaption of the classic story of a fourteen-year-old boy growing up in the heartland of America, based on the Mark Twain novel. This musical adventure is filled with foot-stomping, toe-tapping songs by Don Schlitz and a book by Ken Ludwig.

About the Show

TMP Family Theater production of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer TYA features Liam Loughridge as Tom Sawyer, a 14-year-old boy on the verge of manhood in St. Petersburg, Missouri in 1841. Along with his friend Huckleberry Finn, played by Avery Horton, Tom and his love interest Becky Thatcher, played by Summer Mays, these mischievous characters find themselves into all sorts of trouble—and find their way out. During the course of this story, Tom tests his strict Aunt Polly (Gwen Trussler), and goes on the journey of his life with Becky and that lovable ragamuffin, Huck Finn. Along the way, we meet a cranky villain named Old Man Joe (Jeremy Lynch), Tom’s half-sister Sidney (Emily Saletan), some of the town adults, and all the other children in the village.

This musical adaptation of Mark Twain’s timeless novel comes to life with this Broadway retelling of a great American classic.

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer TYA will run Saturdays: Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 11 am and 2 pm and Sundays: Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, 2:00 pm

The Cast

Tom Sawyer – Liam Loughridge

Huckleberry Finn – Avery Horton

Sidney Sawyer – Emily Saletan

Ben Rogers – Keoni Dilay

Joe Harper | Sheriff – Donovan Mahannah

Lyle Peters | Muff Potter – Cameron Waters

Becky Thatcher – Summer Mays

Judge Josiah Thatcher | Doc Robinson – Marty Stiles

Lemuel Dobbins – TBD

Reverend Joshua Sprague | Pap – Corey Thompson

Old Man Joe- Jeremy Lynch

Aunt Polly – Gwen Trussler

Widow Douglas – TBD

TMP’s Creative Team

Director – Linda Palacios

Narrator & Stage Manager – Cassandra DeChant

Music Director – Tasha Smith

Costumer – Kat Fresh

Choreographer – Ashley RoySet Designer – Blake York

Where?

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer TYA plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA, 98406.

Show Times?

Saturday: Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 11 am and 2 pm

Sunday: Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, 2:00 pm

Ticket Prices?

Adults $15.00?

Senior, Military, Students $13.00?

Children (12 & under) $12.00?

Groups of 10 or more $10.00?

All Seating is Reserved?

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at?253-565-6867, and online at??www.tmp.org.??Box office is open Tuesday through Friday,?10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.??

About the Tacoma Musical Playhouse?

Celebrating our 24th season, Tacoma Musical Playhouse is a non-profit arts organization, and the largest community theater in the Pacific Northwest. TMP programs are made possible, in part, by funds from ArtsFund, and Tacoma Arts Commission. TMP is a member of the American Association of Community Theatre. Special thanks to TMP’s 2017/2018 season sponsors including The Dimmer Family Foundation, Jason Light at Edward Jones University Place, The Florence B. Kilworth Foundation, The Gottfried & Mary Fuchs Foundation, Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, Heritage Distilling Co., and Horizons Foundation.?