Thank you for being a Friend…of Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – Thank you to the Friends of Pierce County Library System – powerful and passionate partners who support libraries in Pierce County communities. National Friends of Libraries Week, Oct. 14-20, recognizes and celebrates friends for volunteering time and resources to help local libraries.

“Our friends groups love their libraries and their communities, and we love our friends,” said the Library System’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Friends volunteer their time and ideas to our libraries and are a voice to and for their communities. Our Friends are the heart of our Library System.”

Friends groups support their community library by raising funds through book sales and raising awareness about library services, needs and goals in the community.

Friends of the Libraries contributed $100,800 for library needs in 2016. This year, FRIENDS of Lakewood Library helped update furnishings and the computer area at the Lakewood Pierce County Library. Friends of the Gig Harbor Library purchased new shelving for board books to make it easier for small children to reach books. Friends of Steilacoom Library partnered with the Steilacoom Historical Museum to take library customers on a journey through history with a special speakers’ series.

Join a Friends group and support a local library by visiting any Pierce County Library. People may also drop off new or used books, movies and magazines at any library. Friends of the Libraries will sell those items in book sales, which raise funds for their local library.