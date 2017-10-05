Parks Host Annual Murder Mystery Dinner at Chambers Creek Regional Park

The ever popular Murder Mystery Dinner, a fun, engaging and delicious way to spend an evening returns to Chambers Creek Regional Park, 9850 64th Street West in University Place. The Pacific Northwest’s premiere Mystery Theatre Company will present a special Halloween themed interactive dinner theatre on October 27 at 7:30 p.m. This evening of mayhem includes a delicious gourmet meal from Chambers Bay Grill and interaction with an outrageous cast of hilarious actors to figure out the culprit in a live “who-dun-it” mystery.

On Friday, October 27, 2017, a detective leads the investigation, helping to solve the mystery for prizes. If you have ever wanted to accuse your friends and family of a crime, now is your chance! We guarantee someone will be leaving in handcuffs.

Can you identify who is guilty? To reserve your Murder Mystery Dinner spot, pre-register by October 20th. Fee is $59 per adult ages 21 and over. Tickets are not sold at the door. Limited seats so register today online at www.piercecountywa.org/parks or (253)798?4177.

Murder Mystery Dinner Menu

Chef’s choice pasta with Italian sausage pomodoro sauce, fall root vegetables, garlic bread, Caesar salad and fresh baked brownies. Includes water, soda, and coffee assorted pop, water, and coffee, and a no host bar.