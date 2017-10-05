Mary Mary’s Cafe in Spanaway – Breakfast and Lunch Only

Our Sunday morning breakfast gang drove from the North end of Tacoma to Spanaway for breakfast last week. The restaurant is Mary Mary’s Café at 16511 Pacific Ave S, Spanaway, WA 98387. They don’t have a website and they are not open past three in the afternoon . . . great place for breakfast or lunch, however.

The decor is early sleds, antiques, and Seahawks. The tables are nicely set up for groups of four and six . . . and can easily accommodate more.

We went because group good guy Mike likes this place. I think he likes it because it reminds him of The Cottage Café in Cle Elum that he used to own. What we all admired about the place was that they threw up no barriers. Each time we asked a question, the answer was yes. Can we get crispy hash browns with onions? Can we get a cup of gravy? Can we get pie to go? Always, “Yes!”

The prices were excellent as was the food. One of the specials was two smoked pork chops with eggs, hash browns, and toast for $9.95. I ordered crispy hash browns and onions cut up in them. I had sourdough toast, so I also ordered a cup of gravy for my toast. Peg had biscuits and gravy. I would order that next time with sausage links, perhaps.

There were three specials for the day and the menu is easy to read . . . with about half a dozen offerings of SOS. My buddies had missed the pie display when we came in, so everyone had to troop over and look inside. I turned down a bite later of pumpkin pie. Why? What was I thinking of? Sometimes, I’m just too polite. Peg and I ordered apple pie to go. If I had taken the bite and then seen the price of these huge pieces at only $2.99 I would have taken several home.

The apple pie filling was perfect. Tasty and not too sweet. Toothy, and not mushy. The crust was perfect, also. They are open from six to three seven days a week. I can hardly wait to return.