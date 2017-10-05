Lakewood Resident Ray Swalley Takes ‘Honor Flight’ to D.C.

World War II Marine fighter pilot Ray Swalley recently completed a free roundtrip flight to the Nation’s military memorials in Washington, D. C. courtesy of the “Puget Sound Honor Flight”. During the war, Swalley flew Corsair fighters with VMF 451 aboard the carrier Bunker Hill during the April – May 1945 battle for Okinawa. On May 11, 1945, Swalley was aboard the Bunker Hill when the ship was suddenly hit by two Japanese kamikaze aircraft and over 345 crewmen were killed.

Swalley made the trip with 51 other World War II and Korean War veterans. He will celebrate his 95th birthday later this month.

“Honor Flight” is a national network of non-profit organizations devoted to honoring America’s veterans for their military service and sacrifice. The “Puget Sound Honor Flight” of Western Washington was created in March, 2013 and to date has taken over 900 area veterans on the free trip. No Federal funds are used in this program. Swalley’s flight benefited from a $33,000 donation from the Campbell Volkswagen Auto Group as well as other tax-deductible contributions. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines coordinated the flight.

Lakewood resident and WW II pilot Mel Wilson was also a recipient of an “Honor Flight” trip earlier this year. Volunteer opportunities and donation information is available at www.PugetSoundHonorFlight.org.