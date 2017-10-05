The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Lakewood Resident Ray Swalley Takes ‘Honor Flight’ to D.C.

By Leave a Comment

World War II Marine fighter pilot Ray Swalley recently completed a free roundtrip flight to the Nation’s military memorials in Washington, D. C. courtesy of the “Puget Sound Honor Flight”. During the war, Swalley flew Corsair fighters with VMF 451 aboard the carrier Bunker Hill during the April – May 1945 battle for Okinawa. On May 11, 1945, Swalley was aboard the Bunker Hill when the ship was suddenly hit by two Japanese kamikaze aircraft and over 345 crewmen were killed.

Margie Swalley, Ray’s wife of 62 years, plants a big kiss on her favorite Marine.

Swalley made the trip with 51 other World War II and Korean War veterans. He will celebrate his 95th birthday later this month.

“Honor Flight” is a national network of non-profit organizations devoted to honoring America’s veterans for their military service and sacrifice. The “Puget Sound Honor Flight” of Western Washington was created in March, 2013 and to date has taken over 900 area veterans on the free trip. No Federal funds are used in this program. Swalley’s flight benefited from a $33,000 donation from the Campbell Volkswagen Auto Group as well as other tax-deductible contributions. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines coordinated the flight.

Flag bearing honor guard and bagpipes welcome arriving Honor Flight returnees.

Lakewood resident and WW II pilot Mel Wilson was also a recipient of an “Honor Flight” trip earlier this year. Volunteer opportunities and donation information is available at www.PugetSoundHonorFlight.org.

Family and friends gather at SeaTac Airport prior to Swalley’s arrival.
Returning “Honor Flight” veterans, family members and guests stand for the playing of the National Anthem by Bremerton Navy band.
Swalley gives a smart salute and a smile upon arrival at SeaTac.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *