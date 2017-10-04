Reading Buddies make better readers and they are fun

Reading, playing games and hanging out with a buddy–what could be better than that? At Pierce County Library System’s Reading Buddies program, the Library pairs children little readers, ages 5 to 8, with teenage buddy volunteers, ages 14 to 18, to help improve the children’s reading skills.

“Reading is fun—and it is double the fun with a buddy,” said Georgia Lomax, Pierce County Library’s executive director. “In a totally judgement-free, relaxed atmosphere reading buddies build literacy and study skills and give both the student reader and their volunteer reading buddy a fun afternoon.”

Reading Buddies sessions are available at University Place Pierce County Library (3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place), Tuesdays starting Oct 3 through, Nov. 14.

Students interested in the Reading Buddies program need to complete a Reading Buddies questionnaire, available at the library Help Desk. Teens who wish to volunteer with the program will also need to complete a volunteer application and background check form.

Reading Buddies is one more way Pierce County Library is helping students learn and supporting school success. This program also gives students a way to serve their community.