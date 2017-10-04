Pierce County Library System closed Oct. 6, until 2 p.m.

TACOMA – All Pierce County Library System full service libraries will be closed Friday, Oct. 6, until 2 p.m. for staff training. Locations will open from 2-6 p.m., with the exception of the Tillicum Pierce County Library, that will open at 2 p.m. and close at 5 p.m., which is its normal closing time, and the Graham Pierce County Library, which will be closed all day Oct. 6, for planned maintenance.

During the training, staff will learn further information and methods for continued optimal service to communities.

During the closure, the Library’s online services, as always, are available at www.piercecountylibrary.org, featuring downloadable e-books, audiobooks, songs, movies and magazines, as well as other services and resources.