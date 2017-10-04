Lakewood offers free Community Cleanup Oct. 28-29

Looking to get rid of old items before the holidays? The city of Lakewood and Pierce County Refuse are teaming up to offer a free fall cleanup for residents.
Pierce County Refuse is opening its Lakewood Transfer Station Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the event.
A photo ID or a recent utility bill is required to prove Lakewood residency. If you need assistance, please contact (253) 875-5053/800-34-LEMAY.
Details:
What: 2017 Fall community cleanup
Where: Lakewood Transfer Station, 3869 94th St SW, Lakewood
When: Oct. 28 and 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Items accepted:
- We will accept general cleanup debris from home/garage/yard/attic clean outs and old or broken furniture for disposal.
- These items will be accepted for recycling or donation:
- DRY mattresses
- Clothing
- Scrap metal
- Tires
Items not accepted:
- Yard waste: this can be recycled for free at the landfill or every other week curbside
- Hazardous waste
- TVs, computers and other electronics
- Paint
- Propane tanks and cylinders
- Automotive parts and accessories
- Construction and roofing material
- Commercial garbage
- Regular garbage that is picked up curbside
