Lakewood offers free Community Cleanup Oct. 28-29

Looking to get rid of old items before the holidays? The city of Lakewood and Pierce County Refuse are teaming up to offer a free fall cleanup for residents.

Pierce County Refuse is opening its Lakewood Transfer Station Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the event.

A photo ID or a recent utility bill is required to prove Lakewood residency. If you need assistance, please contact (253) 875-5053/800-34-LEMAY.

Details:

What: 2017 Fall community cleanup

Where: Lakewood Transfer Station, 3869 94th St SW, Lakewood

When: Oct. 28 and 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items accepted:

  • We will accept general cleanup debris from home/garage/yard/attic clean outs and old or broken furniture for disposal.
  • These items will be accepted for recycling or donation:
    • DRY mattresses
    • Clothing
    • Scrap metal
    • Tires

Items not accepted:

  • Yard waste: this can be recycled for free at the landfill or every other week curbside
  • Hazardous waste
  • TVs, computers and other electronics
  • Paint
  • Propane tanks and cylinders
  • Automotive parts and accessories
  • Construction and roofing material
  • Commercial garbage
  • Regular garbage that is picked up curbside

