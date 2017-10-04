Lakewood offers free Community Cleanup Oct. 28-29

Looking to get rid of old items before the holidays? The city of Lakewood and Pierce County Refuse are teaming up to offer a free fall cleanup for residents.

Pierce County Refuse is opening its Lakewood Transfer Station Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the event.

A photo ID or a recent utility bill is required to prove Lakewood residency. If you need assistance, please contact (253) 875-5053/800-34-LEMAY.

Details:

What: 2017 Fall community cleanup

Where: Lakewood Transfer Station, 3869 94th St SW, Lakewood

When: Oct. 28 and 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items accepted:

We will accept general cleanup debris from home/garage/yard/attic clean outs and old or broken furniture for disposal.

These items will be accepted for recycling or donation: DRY mattresses Clothing Scrap metal Tires



Items not accepted: