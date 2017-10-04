Holden named President, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs

Tacoma – Carrie Prudente Holden has been appointed to President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound effective October 1, 2017, announced Darren Zemanek, Vice President at Columbia Bank, and Chair of the Board of Governors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound.

Holden has been serving as the organization’s President, since January of this year. She is the first woman to hold the position of President and CEO of the 77 year-old non-profit.

“I am thrilled with the decision to appoint Carrie Holden to President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound,” said Carla Santorno, Superintendent of Tacoma Public Schools. “Carrie is a thought leader and long time trusted partner of Tacoma Public Schools who always puts our students first. Her innovative thinking and creative problem solving is of tremendous value to us.”

Zemanek said last year President and CEO, Mark Starnes, who held the position for the past 8 years, shared his intention to retire before the end of this year. “Carrie has more than 20 years of broad experience with the Boys & Girls Clubs, including 5 years with Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” he said. “The succession planning team, consisting of board members and trustees, determined through the search process that our top candidate was already working on the leadership team,” Zemanek stated. He also added, “Carrie will retain the high standards and corporate culture established under the leadership of Mark Starnes.”

Holden said she was “beyond honored” to accept the leadership role at the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound. “I’ve dedicated my career to serving youth who need us most,” she said. “With our strong board, exceptional staff and steadfast donors, we will continue to provide a safe and engaging experience for our Club members within a positive culture for our incredible team of employees,” she added.

She will be responsible for managing a $6.5 million annual operating budget that serves about 1,450 youth, ages 6 to 18, on average each day in Pierce, Kitsap and Mason Counties with after-school and summer programming.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound

The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound serves about 6,400 children and teens Clubs in Pierce, Kitsap and Mason Counties. The Clubs offer proven youth development programs in three content areas: Academic Success, Character & Leadership, and Healthy Lifestyles. Through quality professional staff and a safe and positive environment, the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound assists thousands of kids to reach their full potential For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound, please call (253) 502-4600 or visit the website at BGCSPS.ORG.