Church in DuPont Historic Village celebrates Centennial

Submitted by DuPont Community Presbyterian Church

The DuPont Presbyterian Community Church, built in 1917, is celebrating 100 years of service to the community on Sunday, October 15 at 2pm to 4:30 pm. The church building was paid for by the original residents of DuPont through bake sales and other community events where soldiers from Fort Lewis attended regularly. The current congregation invites you to celebrate with them at 2 pm for a short program, followed by refreshments. There will be historical artifacts on display throughout the building and grounds which can be explored. The church is located in the DuPont Historic Village at 502 Barksdale Avenue. For additional information, please contact Kathy Ryor at 253-964-9408.